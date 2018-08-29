UN zu Jemen: Tunesier Kamel Jendoubi klagt an, ARD schweigt

Gerd R. Rueger

Tunis. In Deutschland kaum wahrgenommen: Der Tunesier Jendoubi klagt die „saudigeführte Koalition“ an, die im Jemen seit 2015 einen brutalen Krieg führt, der die Dimensionen eines Völkermordes annimmt. ARD-Darstellungen des Jemenkrieges kommen einer Vertuschung gleich. Es werden Ursachen und Ausmaß der schlimmsten derzeitigen humanitären Krise der Welt verschwiegen, verzerrt oder abgewiegelt. Auch der gestrige UN-Bericht wurde verfälschend dargestellt und in der Hauptsendung um 20 Uhr ganz verschwiegen. Die Rolle des Westens, besonders der USA und UK, der mehr als nur die Waffen liefert, will die ARD nicht kennen.

Berlin, 27.8.2018, ARD-Tagesschau: Der langerwartete UN-Bericht zum Jemen wird endlich in Genf vorgestellt. Seine Fakten werfen ein erschreckendes Bild auf die grauenvollen Leiden von Millionen von Jemeniten in der schlimmsten Krisenregion der Welt: Täglich sterben dort 130 Kinder an Hunger, Krieg und Cholera. Laut AP benötigen im Jemen 22 Millionen Menschen dringend humanitäre Hilfe, 18 Millionen hungern, davon sind 8 Millionen direkt vom Hungertod bedroht. Die ARD-Nachrichtenredaktion lässt dies kalt, sie bequemte sich gerade einmal zu einem 90-Sekunden-Bericht in ihrer wenig gesehenen Nachmittagssendung. Zur Hauptsendung um 20.00 Uhr ist die Tragödie schon wieder vergessen, Merkel-Hickhack um Rentenpläne, Sport und Wetter sind wichtiger. Alle Vierteljahr heißt es dann: „Jemen -der vergessene Krieg!“ Warum wohl? Weil der Westen, dessen Herrschaftselite die ARD offenbar mit all ihrer Medienmacht vor Kritik schützen will, dort bis zu den Knien im Blut unschuldiger Kinder watet?

London und Washington werden von der ARD offensichtlich nur ungern mit Kriegsverbrechen, wie jüngst der Rakete auf einen Bus voller Kinder (40 Tote) in Verbindung gebracht. Das Kriegsverbrechen, das weltweit Bestürzung auslöste, völlig zu verschweigen traute sich die ARD zwar nicht, vertuschte aber die Nato-Verwicklung und zeigte im Filmbericht auffällig wenig leidende Kindergesichter und die nur wenige Sekundenbruchteile (ganz anders war die ARD Kinderbebilderung in Berichten aus Syrien, als die Bomben von Assad und Putin kamen), dafür zeigte die ARD aus dem Jemen weit mehr verletzte erwachsene Männer. Manipulation der ARD-Zuschauer? Mitleid nur erwünscht, wenn die Opfer von „den richtigen“ Schurken massakriert werden?

Klischee Terrorist: Tunesien in der ARD-Berichterstattung

Dass ein Tunesier, der Ex-Minister Kamel Jendoubi, das UN-Gremium zu Menschenrechts-Verletzungen im Jemen führt, kann den ARD-Zuschauern gleich gar nicht zugemutet werden: Tunesier spielen in ARD-Berichten der jüngeren Zeit meist die Rolle des Terroristen, z.B. Anis Amri, aber doch nicht eines UN-Experten! Zu Wort kam im Jemen-Kurzbericht bei der ARD nur sekundenlang der Brite Charles Garraway, mit nichtssagenden O-Tönen.

Garraway ist als Ex-Militärjurist der britischen Streitkräfte vermutlich verantwortlich dafür, dass im UN-Bericht die Rolle Großbritanniens im Jemenkrieg ebenso verschwiegen wird, wie die der USA. Beide Nato-Staaten liefern nicht nur in Milliarden-Umfang Waffen, sondern auch Logistik: Sie sagen den Saudis, wohin genau die High-Tech-Laser-Bomben auf das geschundene Land geworfen werden sollen. Und auf dem Weg dorthin betanken sie die Saudi-Kampfbomber auch noch. Das alles verschweigt die ARD natürlich verbissen -gleichgeschaltet auch mit angeblich kritischen Leitmedien wie der SZ (Süddeutschen Zeitung), die dem dramatischen UN-Bericht nicht einmal eine Kurznotiz widmete. Deutsche Medien als Kriegspartei?

Denn auch die ARD-16.00-Uhr-Kurznachricht zum Jemen strotzt von verfälschenden Weglassungen, die schon im Vergleich der kurzen TV-Nachricht zum Text der ARD-Website auffallen. Nur auf der Website (die nur die allerwenigsten ARD-Nutzer lesen) wird wenigstens kurz erwähnt, wenn auch erst weit unten, dass die „saudigeführte Koalition“, also die laut UN-Bericht mutmaßlichen Kriegsverbrecher, von den USA und Großbritannien (UK) unterstützt werden: Die Rolle der Westmächte „thematisiere“ die UN-Gruppe nicht -ein klarer Versuch, für das Internet-fähige ARD-Publikum (das von USA/UK als Kriegspartei im Jemen gehört haben könnte) deren Rolle abzuwiegeln, man müsse sie nicht eben nicht thematisieren. Ob eine der nicht-thematisierten Westmächte im UN-Gremium mit am Tisch saß und dort die Thematisierung verhindert haben könnte? Soviel kritisches Denken ist von der ARD zuviel verlangt.

Der von Jendoubi vorgestellte UN-Bericht klagt alle Kriegsparteien, auch die Houthis, an, besonders aber die Saudis und die Emirate (VAE) und ihre Marionettenregierung im Jemen, sie hätten sich Folter, Vergewaltigungen und Massenmordes schuldig gemacht. Erwähnt wird auch die, von der ARD konsequent vertuschte, grausame Hungerblockade durch die Kriegskoalition, die Zerstörung der Wasserversorgung, die die Cholera-Epidemie auslöste, und das Blockieren lebenswichtiger humanitärer Hilfe, selbst nötigster medizinischer Güter durch die Saudis und ihre Verbündeten -also auch die USA und Großbritannien. Soweit, auch die beiden Nato-Länder explizit zu benennen, traut sich die UNO nicht vor: Aber jeder, der (das Internet, nicht die deutschen Mainstream-Medien) lesen kann, kennt deren Rolle. Nach dem UN-Bericht fühlte sich sogar das Pentagon bzw. die Trump-Regierung bemüßigt, ein abwiegelndes Statement zu ihren Kriegsverbrechen im Jemen abzugeben (von der ARD natürlich unbemerkt): Die USA hätten im Jemenkrieg nur dazu beitragen wollen, behauptet General James Mattis, der Irak-Kriegsheld, der schon unter Obama in der US-Regierung und nun unter Trump Staatssekretär ist, dass weniger Zivilisten getötet werden. Mission nicht erfüllt, im bestialischsten Massacker-Krieg bzw. Völkermord derzeit.

At a Pentagon news conference Tuesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. intends to continue backing the coalition despite civilian casualties and questions about the Saudis‘ commitment to avoiding killing innocents. He defended U.S. support for the coalition, saying American influence on the Arab air campaign has made a difference in reducing instances of errant bombing and the targeting of civilians. General James Mattis, Miami Herald

Die westmediale Verschwörungstheorie vom Iran als Houthi-Komplize

16.000 Bombenangriffe (Al Jazeera) auf die Bevölkerung des Jemens geflogen. Dass die Nato-Saudi-Koalition im Jemen auch gezielt Wasserwerke bombardierte (neben Schulen, Krankenhäusern, Elektrizitätswerken usw.) und damit die Cholera-Epidemie zu verantworten hat, kann man nur bei Al Jazeera lesen: Der Britische Guardian erwähnt immerhin, wenn auch weit unten, außer Sicht der meisten Leser (die bekanntlich nur die erste Bildschirmseite an Text durchhalten), dass die Briten selbst Teil der Kriegsführenden Koalition sind -nebst USA. Aber natürlich nicht ohne sogleich nachzuschieben, dass auch der Iran als Unterstützer der Houthis von der UN gemeint sein sollte. Für diese in Westmedien immer an prominenter Stelle hervorgehobene Beschuldigung fehlen jedoch noch immer die Beweise -es handelt sich also bislang nur um eine Verschwörungstheorie. Weder die Houthis und ganz bestimmt nicht der Iran haben jedenfalls, das ist sicher, einen der(Al Jazeera) auf die Bevölkerung des Jemens geflogen. Dass die Nato-Saudi-Koalition im Jemen auch gezielt Wasserwerke bombardierte (neben Schulen, Krankenhäusern, Elektrizitätswerken usw.) und damit die Cholera-Epidemie zu verantworten hat, kann man nur bei Al Jazeera lesen:

Data collected by Al Jazeera and the Yemen Data Project has found almost one-third of the 16,000 air raids carried out in the country have hit non-military sites. The attacks have targeted weddings and hospitals, as well as water and electricity plants, killing and wounding thousands. The charity Save the Children has estimated that an average of 130 children die every day from extreme hunger and disease – a crisis brought about by the conflict. Al Jazeera

Hintergrund: Der UN-Bericht

Yemen: United Nations Experts point to possible war crimes by parties to the conflict

Geneva (28 August 2018) – Information documented by the Group of Regional and International Eminent Experts on Yemen strongly suggests that parties to the armed conflict have perpetrated, and continue to perpetrate, violations and crimes under international law.

The findings are detailed in a 41-page report published on Tuesday by the Group Experts, which was mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council to carry out a comprehensive examination of the human rights situation in the country.

The Group of Experts’ report, which covers the period from September 2014 to June 2018, analyses the main patterns of violations and abuses of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international criminal law committed by parties to the conflict. The report also identifies significant areas where violations and abuses may have been committed but further investigation is required.

Among their conclusions, the experts say individuals in the Government of Yemen and the coalition, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and in the de facto authorities have committed acts that may, subject to determination by an independent and competent court, amount to international crimes.

The report notes that coalition air strikes have caused most direct civilian casualties. The airstrikes have hit residential areas, markets, funerals, weddings, detention facilities, civilian boats and even medical facilities. Based on the incidents they examined, the Group of Experts have reasonable grounds to believe that individuals in the Government of Yemen and the coalition may have conducted attacks in violation of the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution that may amount to war crimes.

“There is little evidence of any attempt by parties to the conflict to minimize civilian casualties. I call on them to prioritise human dignity in this forgotten conflict,” said Kamel Jendoubi, chairperson of the Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen.

According to United Nations Human Rights Office, since March 2015 up to 23 August 2018, 6,660 civilians were killed and 10,563 injured; however, the real figures are likely to be significantly higher.

The coalition has imposed severe naval and air restrictions in Yemen, to varying degrees, since March 2015. There are reasonable grounds to believe that these restrictions imposed by the coalition constitute a violation of the proportionality rule of international humanitarian law. Moreover, the effective closure of Sana’a airport is a violation of international humanitarian law protection for the sick and wounded. Such acts, together with the requisite intent, may amount to international crimes.

The Group of Experts also found that many parties fighting in Ta’izz have been responsible for civilian casualties. The alleged use by the Houthi-Saleh forces of weapons with wide area effect in a situation of urban warfare, is particularly concerning as such use in an urban setting is indiscriminate. However, the breakdown of responsibility for civilian casualties in Ta’izz requires further investigation, the report notes.

“I urge all parties to take the necessary measures to remove disproportionate restrictions on the safe and expeditious entry into Yemen of humanitarian supplies and other goods indispensable to the civilian population, and the movement of persons including through Sana’a International Airport in compliance with international humanitarian law,” said Mr Jendoubi.

Investigations by the Group of Experts confirm widespread arbitrary detention throughout the country, and ill-treatment and torture in some facilities. In most cases, detainees were not informed of the reasons for their arrest, were not charged, were denied access to lawyers or a judge and were held incommunicado for prolonged or indefinite periods. Some remain missing.

The Experts also have reasonable grounds to believe that, since September 2014, parties to the conflict in Yemen have severely restricted the right to freedom of expression. Human rights defenders and journalists have faced relentless harassment, threats and smear campaigns by the Government of Yemen, coalition forces, including those of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and by the de facto authorities in blatant disregard of human rights law. The de facto authorities have also targeted Baha’is.

Victims and witnesses described to the Group of Experts persistent and pervasive aggressive behaviour, including sexual violence perpetrated by the Security Belt Forces and United Arab Emirates personnel. Examples include rape, of men and women, and sexual violence against displaced persons, migrants and other vulnerable groups.

The Group of Experts received substantial information indicating that the Government of Yemen, the coalition-backed forces and the Houthi-Saleh forces have all conscripted or enlisted children into armed forces or groups and used them to participate actively in hostilities. In most cases, the children were between 11 and 17 years old, but there have been consistent reports of the recruitment or use of children as young as 8 years old.

“The primary legal responsibility for addressing these violations and crimes lies with the Government of Yemen, which bears the duty to protect persons under its jurisdiction. I call upon the Government of Yemen to investigate and prosecute violations that amount to crimes by their nationals and armed forces,” said Jendoubi.

The Group of Experts has identified, where possible, individuals who may be responsible for international crimes, and the confidential list of individuals has been submitted to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. More information is needed on some incidents documented by the Group of Experts to establish responsibility.

Their report urges the Human Rights council to ensure that the situation of human rights in Yemen remains on the Council’s agenda by renewing the mandate of the Group of Experts.

ENDS

About the Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen

In its resolution 36/31, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a group of eminent international and regional experts on Yemen to monitor and report on the situation of human rights. The Group of Experts was mandated to carry out a comprehensive examination of all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights and other appropriate and applicable fields of international law committed by all parties to the conflict since September 2014, including the possible gender dimensions of such violations, and to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and abuses and, where possible, to identify those responsible.

On 4 December 2017, the High Commissioner established the Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts, appointing Mr. Kamel Jendoubi (Tunisia) as Chairperson, and Mr. Charles Garraway (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), and Ms. Melissa Parke (Australia) as experts.

As part of their investigations, the Group of Experts visited Aden, Sana’a, Sa’dah and Hudaydah but due to security constraints, they were unable to visit all the affected governorates, notably Tai’zz.

QUELLE UN

For the full report please go to:

In English: https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/YE/A_HRC_39_43_EN.docx

In Arabic: https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/YE/A_HRC_39_43_AR.pdf

Biographies of the members of the UN-Group Eminent Experts on Yemen

Mr Kamel Jendoubi (Chairperson), from Tunisia, served as the President of the Independent Higher Electoral Commission (ISIE), which organized the first free and democratic elections in Tunisia, in October, 2011. He has served as a member and president of several human rights associations, including the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network and Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies. He was also a member of the executive council of the World Organization Against Torture. Jendoubi spent 17 years in exile as a result of his human rights activism in Tunisia.

Mr Charles Garraway, from the United Kingdom, served for 30 years as a legal officer in the UK Army Legal Services, as criminal prosecutor and then adviser in the law of armed conflict and operational law. He was part of the UK delegations to the First Review Conference for the 1981 Conventional Weapons Convention and the negotiations on the establishment of an International Criminal Court. Until recently he was a member of the International Humanitarian Fact Finding Commission under Article 90 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1949. He is currently a Fellow at the Human Rights Centre, University of Essex. Ms Melissa Parke, from Australia, was a federal member of parliament from 2007 to 2016 and was appointed as minister for international development in 2013. Parke spent eight years working for the UN as a senior lawyer, including with UNMIK in Kosovo and UNRWA in Palestine. She has served in UN headquarters in the Office of the Under-Secretary-General for Management where she helped to establish the UN Ethics Office. Parke also served as Deputy Chief of Staff and legal adviser to the UN Independent Investigation Commission into the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Advertisements